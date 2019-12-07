Roasted Pork
Let It SoFlo, Let It SoFlo, Let It SoFlo
Boneless pork butt, about 8 pounds
7 tablespoons brown sugar
4 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons finely ground black pepper
stock, if needed
Crosshatch pork fat.
Mix together the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Rub the pork well with the salt/sugar mixture. Wrap in plastic. Overnight in fridge.
Prepare a roasting pan with a rack set in it. Place a sheet of folded parchment over the rack. Wipe off any excess seasoning on the pork and transfer to the roasting rack. Roast at 250˚F for 6-8 hours. If the pan looks too dry or begins to burn, you can add 1-2 cups of chicken stock. Remove the pork and increase oven to 500˚F. Return the pork to oven and roast for about 20 minutes, until the skin is puffed.
Pan sauce
Any drippings reserved from cooking, defatted, 2 tablespoons of fat reserved
1 shallot, chopped
2 garlic cloves, chopped
½ cup yellow onion, chopped
½ cup carrot, chopped
½ cup celery chopped
¾ cup white wine
2 cups chicken stock, kept warm
Defat the pan dripping and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the pork fat. Return the 2 tablespoons of fat to the pan. If you don’t have enough pork fat, add a drizzle of olive oil.
Sauté the shallots, garlic, onions, carrot and celery until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Add the wine and reduce ¾ of the way down. Add the chicken stock and any reserved pan drippings and cook for a few minutes to reduce down. Taste for seasoning.
