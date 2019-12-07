Roasted Pork

Boneless pork butt, about 8 pounds

7 tablespoons brown sugar

4 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons finely ground black pepper

stock, if needed

Crosshatch pork fat.

Mix together the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Rub the pork well with the salt/sugar mixture. Wrap in plastic. Overnight in fridge.

Prepare a roasting pan with a rack set in it. Place a sheet of folded parchment over the rack. Wipe off any excess seasoning on the pork and transfer to the roasting rack. Roast at 250˚F for 6-8 hours. If the pan looks too dry or begins to burn, you can add 1-2 cups of chicken stock. Remove the pork and increase oven to 500˚F. Return the pork to oven and roast for about 20 minutes, until the skin is puffed.

Pan sauce

Any drippings reserved from cooking, defatted, 2 tablespoons of fat reserved

1 shallot, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ cup yellow onion, chopped

½ cup carrot, chopped

½ cup celery chopped

¾ cup white wine

2 cups chicken stock, kept warm

Defat the pan dripping and discard all but 2 tablespoons of the pork fat. Return the 2 tablespoons of fat to the pan. If you don’t have enough pork fat, add a drizzle of olive oil.

Sauté the shallots, garlic, onions, carrot and celery until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Add the wine and reduce ¾ of the way down. Add the chicken stock and any reserved pan drippings and cook for a few minutes to reduce down. Taste for seasoning.