Tray-Baked Salmon with Pancetta, Potatoes, Tomatoes and Asparagus

Recipe adapted from sophiewrightcatering.co.uk/home-at-7-dinner-at-8-tray-bake-salmon/

4 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra for oiling

8 medium potatoes, we used Yukon Gold

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dried oregano

4 salmon fillets, skin-off, about 6 ounces each

20 asparagus spears, trimmed

20 cherry plum tomatoes, halved

8 slices of pancetta/Parma ham

juice of 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Rub with oil. Thinly slice potatoes (skins on). Lay over tray, without overlapping too much. Season generously, adding oregano and two tablespoon of oil. Roast in hot oven for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender.

Remove baking tray from oven, increasing temperature to 425°F. Lay salmon fillets on potatoes, scattering around asparagus and tomatoes. Drape pancetta/Parma ham on top, drizzle over rest of oil, put tray back in oven for 10-15 minutes until cooked through. Squeeze over lemon. Serve.