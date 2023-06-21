Free resource event: Family Expo to return with a cool new twist

Children and families enjoy entertainment during last year’s The Children’s Trust Family Expo events.

Each year, many parents and caregivers throughout Miami-Dade County eagerly anticipate the summer return of The Children’s Trust Family Expo, the community’s largest free family resource event.

Though previous years have seen families braving South Florida’s scorching summer heat, this year’s Family Expo brings an exciting change with what most families will likely consider a cool and refreshing twist: Much of it will be indoors.

All three Family Expo events -- which will take place in the central, southwest and northern parts of the county -- will provide an indoor experience that will allow families and children to interact with important resource organizations and pick up a variety of free goodies, away from the summer heat. That includes back-to-school supplies.

Exhibitors will have displays and booths in air-conditioned gymnasiums, which will give families the opportunity for a cool and fun outing on three consecutive Saturdays, beginning July 22.

Outdoor fun

The indoor venues will help to bring a new level of comfort to those attending the Family Expo, but there will still be plenty of fun and entertainment that has always been associated with the events, many of which will continue to happen outdoors.

There will be plenty of activities for children and families, including:

Face painting

Balloon artists

Arts and crafts

Photo booth

Music

Dancing

Character shows

Plus, there will still be a host of outdoor games, activities and food trucks on site.

This year also marks the return of the UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Teddy Bear Clinic, where children can have their beloved bears “treated” by professionals.

Representatives with The Children’s Trust said the organization continues to find ways to make its Family Expo events more convenient for families to attend, so that they may gather essential information and secure valuable resources ahead of the upcoming school year.

Children and families flock to The Children’s Trust Family Expo events for giveaways, resources and fun. (The Children's Trust)

It is an opportunity for parents and children to enjoy a family day that’s filled with fun, while gaining access to an abundance of valuable information on programs and resources. Plus, attendees will have a chance to snag freebies like backpacks, school supplies and more, ahead of their return to school in August.

The Children’s Trust has partnered with Uber, which will provide families an Uber Voucher good for up to $15 each way on the hours and days of the Family Expos. Uber Voucher terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.

Location and time information for the Family Expo events are as follows:

Central Family Expo : July 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Senior High School (1200 Northwest 6th Ave. in Miami).

South Family Expo : July 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus (11011 Southwest 104th St. in Miami).

North Family Expo: Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Florida Memorial College (15800 Northwest 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens).

For more information about the Family Expo events coming up, click or tap here.