Dion Waiters has been suspended again

MIAMI – Dion Waiters has been suspended yet again.

The Miami Heat guard, who has yet to play in a game this season, was suspended Thursday night by the team for “his failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.”

Waiters was suspended to start the season for conduct detrimental to the team and later suspended for 10 games for an incident on a team flight that caused him to get medical attention.

Waiters had been back practicing with the team but missed the last two games with an illness.

This new suspension will keep him out for at least six games through Dec. 23.

Without him, the Heat enter a Friday night showdown with the Lakers at 18-6.

That’s the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and third-best record in the NBA.

Miami is a perfect 11-0 at home this season.