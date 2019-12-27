Hurricanes CB Bandy declares for NFL draft

Trajan Bandy’s career with the Miami Hurricanes is over.

The defensive back announced on Friday that he was leaving for the NFL draft.

In a social media post, Bandy cited “a number of unforeseen off the field circumstances and discussions with my family” as the reason he’s leaving school early.

Bandy thanked the coaching staff including current head coach Manny Diaz and former Canes head coach Mark Richt.

Bandy’s biggest play at Miami came with a pick-six against Notre Dame in a nationally-televised game where Miami improved to 10-0 in 2017.

He started all 13 games for the Canes and finished with 29 tackles.

Bandy also had a pass breakup in the Independence Bowl.