Hurricanes fire first-year offensive coordinator

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – First-year Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is out.

“The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach,” according to a news release from the University of Miami football team.

The move was expected after Associated Press writer Tim Reynolds reported a move was likely just hours before Thursday’s Independence Bowl kickoff.

"Barring a significant change in plans, the Miami Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to part ways after today’s Independence Bowl,” Reynolds wrote before the Hurricanes took the field.

The Hurricanes were held scoreless by Louisiana Tech in Thursday’s Independence Bowl, the lone shutout in its 44-game history.

After the game, athletic director Blake James himself took to Twitter stating that changes for the program were imminent while still publicly supporting first-year head coach Manny Diaz at the top.

“Manny Diaz is the right leader for our program but clearly changes are necessary and expected,” James wrote, in part, via Twitter following the loss to Louisiana Tech.

If James is to be believed, this will be the first of a few different moves one season after Diaz got rid of all of the Hurricanes’ assistant offensive coaches following a poor 2018 season under his predecessor, Mark Richt.

“The version we saw (Thursday night) can’t take part in 2020 in any way, shape or form," Diaz told reporters after the game. “That’s up to me to fix. ... It will get fixed.”

It’s a disappointing end to what many had hoped would usher in an offensive resurgence when Enos arrived on campus this past offseason. His body of work boasted Heisman-caliber seasons by Alabama quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts under his tutelage.

Instead, the team finished near the bottom of all 130 FBS schools in several significant offensive categories.

The Hurricanes (6-7) finished the season hovering near 100 in the nation after averaging 370 yards per game in total offense. The same goes for total scoring, as the team averaged just 25 points per game and a top-90 finish.

The team’s 16 red zone passing touchdowns rank 122 out of 130 at the time of Enos’ firing, as stats are updated throughout the postseason.

The Hurricanes finished with a losing record for the first time since 2014 and ended the season on a three-game losing streak.