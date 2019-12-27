Manny Diaz ‘right leader’ for Miami, athletic director says
Blake James says changes ‘necessary and expected’ after Independence Bowl loss
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami athletic director Blake James remains committed to Manny Diaz.
James took to Twitter shortly after Miami’s 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in Thursday’s Independence Bowl, calling the result “a disappointing finish to a season that fell well below the high standards" of the program.
But, he stopped short of signaling a change at the top.
“Manny Diaz is the right leader for our program but clearly changes are necessary and expected,” James wrote. “Manny is in the process of making a full assessment of the football program, including coaches and staff.”
Among the changes expected is the departure of offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
The Hurricanes (6-7) finished with a losing record for the first time since 2014 and ended the season on a three-game losing streak.
Diaz, who took over after the resignation of Mark Richt at the end of last season, has been criticized by fans.
