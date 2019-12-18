4-star quarterback highlights Hurricanes’ early 2020 signees

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have signed a four-star quarterback to their 2020 recruiting class.

Connecticut prep school star Tyler Van Dyke was the coup of Miami's early signing class Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller chose Miami over offers from Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin.

Miami also beat out Atlantic Coast Conference divisional foes Duke, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh for Van Dyke’s services.

Head coach Manny Diaz’s first full recruiting class includes six Florida signees, including four from South Florida -- safety Brian Balom, a three-star prospect from Miramar; safety Keshawn Washington, a four-star prospect from Homestead; wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, a three-star prospect from Coconut Creek; and safety Jalen Harrell, a four-star prospect from Hollywood.

Who is Quentin Williams? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qALt3PZYBr — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019

What's Keshawn bringing to the table? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2s8lulwruV — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019

Brian is coming in ready to compete on Greentree. pic.twitter.com/9penquoODk — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019

The DB room keeps adding p-l-a-y-m-a-k-e-r-s. pic.twitter.com/1lDN1XI4ZD — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019

.@_tcave is making his way down to MIA from the Northeast.



Welcome to The U, Tirek! #Category20 | #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/w1b2Rt8KSG — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019

That 🙌 form tho pic.twitter.com/oIob7vigMG — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2019