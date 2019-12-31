Perine, Gators cap 11-win season against Virginia in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Lamical Perine rushed for 138 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns to help No. 6 Florida defeat Virginia 36-28 in Monday night’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Gators (11-2, No. 9 College Football Playoff) capped their first 11-win season since 2012 and improved to 4-0 all-time at the Orange Bowl.

It took Florida just 40 seconds to put points on the scoreboard. Perine rushed 61 yards into the end zone on the third play of the game to give the Gators a 7-0 lead.

After punting on their opening possession, the Cavaliers (9-5, No. 24 CFP) evened the score on the first play of their second drive when quarterback Bryce Perkins connected with wide receiver Terrell Jana on a 34-yard touchdown.

Virginia wide receiver Terrell Jana catches a touchdown against Florida defensive back Trey Dean III during the first quarter of the Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Perine's second touchdown of the quarter came on a 16-yard reception from quarterback Kyle Trask to culminate a 13-play, 75-yard drive for the Gators.

Perkins found Hasise Dubois in the back of the end zone for a 9-yard score at the start of the second quarter to cap a 14-play, 88-yard drive that lasted 6:33.

The Gators scored 10 unanswered points to end the first half, taking a 17-14 lead on a 23-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. Perine’s third touchdown -- a 10-yard scamper with 2:13 remaining before the break -- cushioned Florida’s lead to 24-14.

Florida running back Lamical Perine celebrates with offensive lineman Nick Buchanan after scoring one of his three first-half touchdowns against Virginia at the Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After McPherson’s 49-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the third quarter put the Gators ahead 27-14, Virginia cut the lead to within six on a 7-yard touchdown from Perkins to Joe Reed with 13:05 left to play.

Trask crossed the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown at the 9:33 mark and McPherson scored Florida’s final points of the game on a 42-yard field goal with 2:32 remaining.

Perkins completed 28-of-40 pass attempts for 323 yards and four touchdowns, including a 2-yard score to Dubois in the final minute. He was also Virginia's leading rusher, carrying the ball 14 times for 24 yards.

Trask finished 24-of-39 for 305 yards and a touchdown.

Dan Mullen, whose Mississippi State team was upset by Georgia Tech in the 2014 Orange Bowl, improved to 7-2 in bowl games as a head coach. Already the first Florida coach to reach double-digit wins in each of his first two seasons, Mullen also becomes the only coach to lead the Gators to back-to-back New Year's Six bowl victories to begin his tenure.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen reacts to a call against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at the Orange Bowl, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

That includes Steve Spurrier, who coached his final game as a Gator in the 2002 Orange Bowl and took part in the pregame coin toss.

Virginia lost on the same field for the second time in three months. The Cavaliers lost to Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in October.