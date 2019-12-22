FAU dominates SMU 52-28 to win Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Willie Taggart watched his new team from his new home Saturday afternoon. He must have liked what he saw.

Florida Atlantic scored two touchdowns with less than a minute remaining in the first half and never looked back on the way to routing Southern Methodist 52-28 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Owls led 28-14 at halftime and surged to a 42-14 lead, holding SMU scoreless in the third quarter.

Led by interim coach Glenn Spencer, FAU won 11 games for the second time in three years and improved to 4-0 all-time in bowl games.

Perhaps more impressive was how FAU seemingly scored at will and dominated the Mustangs despite the loss of four starters, including three on offense.

Wide receivers Deangelo Antoine and Tavaris Harrison and linebacker Keke Leroy were held out because of academic suspensions. Tight end Harrison Bryant was battling illness and also didn't play.

Bryant, Antoine and Harrison were the team’s top three leaders in receiving yards. Leroy leads the team in both tackles and forced fumbles.