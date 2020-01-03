Heat to retire Dwyane Wade’s jersey on Feb. 22

MIAMI – After a career of greatness on the court, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will become immortalized in the American Airlines Arena rafters when his number is officially retired next month.

A source told Local 10 the Heat will retire Wade’s No. 3 jersey on Feb. 22 during a home game vs. Cleveland.

Wade will join Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh as the only Heat players to have their numbers retired by the franchise. Michael Jordan’s No. 23 was “retired” by the organization, but he never played for the team.

Wade retired from the NBA following the 2018-19 season after 16 years in the league. He was drafted 5th overall by the Heat in the 2003 draft and went on to lead Miami to three NBA Championships.