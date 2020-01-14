Gators ranked No. 6 in final AP poll

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Florida Gators couldn’t crack the top five in the final Associated Press poll released Tuesday.

Florida (11-2) finished the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in the final AP top 25 poll. It was the same spot the Gators held before their 36-28 victory against Virginia in the Orange Bowl to cap consecutive double digit-win seasons in two years under Dan Mullen.

That’s one spot higher than their 10-win campaign to conclude Mullen’s first season in 2018.

Florida’s only losses in 2019 were to eventual national champion LSU (15-0) and Georgia (12-2), which finished fourth in the final poll.

Defending national champion Clemson (14-1) finished second, followed by No. 3 Ohio State (13-1) and Georgia. Oregon (12-2) edged out Florida for the fifth spot.

Oklahoma (12-2) fell three spots to No. 7 after losing to LSU 63-28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Alabama (11-2) finished No. 8. Penn State (11-2) and Minnesota (11-2) rounded out the top 10.

No. 24 UCF (10-3) was the only other Florida team to end the season nationally ranked. The Knights capped their third straight 10-or-more-win season with a 48-25 victory against Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl.