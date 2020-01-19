81ºF

Report: Houston QB D’Eriq King transferring to University of Miami

King would be eligible to play immediately for the Hurricanes

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

D'Eriq King throws the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the first half at Navy-Marines Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes may be getting an exciting new quarterback.

Former University of Houston star QB D'Eriq King will transfer to Miami and begin classes on Tuesday, according to Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

King, who announced his entrance into the transfer portal last week, has one year of eligibility left.

During the 2018 season with Houston, King completed 63.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,982 yards and rushing for another 674.

He also set an American Athletic Conference record by scoring 50 total touchdowns that year.

After a 1-3 start by the Cougars last season, King, and several Houston teammates, choose to redshirt for the year and save their final collegiate season for 2020.

That began speculation that King may leave the Cougars, despite him initially saying he planned to remain at Houston.

King is 5-foot-11, 195lbs and a seemingly perfect fit in the fast-paced scheme that new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is expected to bring to the Hurricanes.

