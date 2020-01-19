Report: Houston QB D’Eriq King transferring to University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes may be getting an exciting new quarterback.

Former University of Houston star QB D'Eriq King will transfer to Miami and begin classes on Tuesday, according to Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

Can report former #Houston QB D’eriq King has told Miami coaches he has chosen UM and will begin classes Tuesday pic.twitter.com/B70qzOAUTO — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 19, 2020

King, who announced his entrance into the transfer portal last week, has one year of eligibility left.

During the 2018 season with Houston, King completed 63.5% of his passes while throwing for 2,982 yards and rushing for another 674.

He also set an American Athletic Conference record by scoring 50 total touchdowns that year.

After a 1-3 start by the Cougars last season, King, and several Houston teammates, choose to redshirt for the year and save their final collegiate season for 2020.

That began speculation that King may leave the Cougars, despite him initially saying he planned to remain at Houston.

King is 5-foot-11, 195lbs and a seemingly perfect fit in the fast-paced scheme that new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is expected to bring to the Hurricanes.