Blake James confirms Alonzo Highsmith will not be joining Hurricanes

UM had conversations with legendary player

Manny Diaz holds a University of Miami Hurricanes jersey after being introduced as the next football coach while mascot Sebastian the Ibis flashes "The U" sign and athletic director Blake James poses for a photograph, Jan. 2, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Alonso Highsmith to University of Miami talk is officially over.

On Thursday, Canes athletic director Blake James released a statement on twitter saying that the school and the former Running Back could not come to an agreement.

Highsmith has been a successful NFL executive.

There was discussion that he could possibly take a ‘chief of staff’ role to help improve Miami’s program.

“Alonzo is part of the Hurricane family and as someone who has spent his life around football at all levels is a real asset” James wrote.

He continued: “We have had numerous discussions about our program and his observations. We approached him about an opportunity to join our team but he decided it was best to stay in the NFL. We wish him continued success in his role with the Browns.”

