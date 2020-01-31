Herro, Nunn to play in rising stars game

MIAMI – The Miami Heat will be well-represented on All-Star Weekend.

Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn were both selected to play in the rising stars game.

The Heat already have two All-Stars, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were both named reserves.

Herro was picked No. 13 by the Heat in the 2019 draft.

Nunn is an undrafted free agent who worked his way into a starting spot.