Wade No. 3 heading to the rafters Saturday night

MIAMI – Dwyane Wade is being showered with a weekend of adulation as his No. 3 will be lifted to the rafters on Saturday night.

Wade’s weekend started with a flashback on Saturday night.

The program at the American Airlines Arena was a trip down memory lane for the 3-time champion.

Wade told stories along with former teammates including Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh, Dorell Wright, and Udonis Haslem.

That was just part of the celebration.

Wade was joined by his wife actress Gabrielle Union, his sister, his parents, and extended family.

Fans had a chance to remember Wade’s 13 All-Star Appearances, 5 NBA Finals appearances, and Olympic Gold Medal.

Wade was also honored for his community work.

The Heat paid tribute to Wade’s late Henry Thomas. Following Thomas’ death, Wade and Heat President Pat Riley were able to mend fences and pave a return for Wade to Miami.

Riley finished off the evening with a touching tribute to Wade the player and the person.

At the end of the ceremony, the No. 3 that will forever hang in the rafter was revealed.

That jersey will be lifted on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Wade will host Heat fans for a screening of a documentary of his life.

In all, it is a 3-day long celebration for the player who gave No. 3 so much meaning to South Florida sports fans.