Marlins Park to take part in 2021 World Baseball Classic

Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana will host all three rounds of the 2021 World Baseball Classic, including the Championship Round.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, the Miami Marlins’ chief executive officer, made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the baseball stadium.

“I think it’s great here for the baseball fans from all around the globe," Jeter said, adding that the stadium has been updated since the 2017 WBC.

Jeter sat next to Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez and Jim Small, the WBC president, during the announcement.

The WBC grew from 16 to 20 teams.

“What a great opportunity for baseball fans in South Florida to experience the best of the WBC, and what a great chance for fans around the world to experience Marlins Park,” Miami Marlins broadcaster Glenn Geffner wrote on Twitter.

