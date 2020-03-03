Heat receive education on Coronavirus

MIAMI – The Miami Heat did more than just break down film on Tuesday.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said that one of the reasons that the team met was to discuss Coronavirus.

The NBA put out a memo telling teams to try to limit physical contact with fans to protect themselves.

Spoelstra said Tuesday’s meeting was just the beginning as players learn to take more precautions.

Several Heat players voiced their concerns.

Goran Dragic called Coronavirus scary.

Jimmy Butler said that he wasn’t going to change his actions and was going to continue to be himself.

The Heat had a big win over Milwaukee on Monday night.

Miami hosts Orlando on Wednesday.