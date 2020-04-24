Day 2 of NFL Draft: Bengals select receiver Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals held firm atop the second round of the draft, selecting receiver Tee Higgins to catch Joe Burrow’s passes.

Many teams covet the opening spot in the round, viewing it almost as a first-rounder because a player — usually several players — they graded as a top-32 guy has not been chosen.

But unless a club was willing to part with a 2021 first-round choice to move up for No. 33 this year, the Bengals were wise not to budge.

Besides, they likely rated Higgins as a first-round talent, too.

So in addition to finding what they hope will be their franchise quarterback in Burrow with the first overall pick, the Bengals (2-14 last season) added a threat who can make the spectacular reception.

Burrow and Higgins also worked out together heading toward the draft.