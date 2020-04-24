Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa to be QB of the future

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are betting that Tua Tagovailoa is their quarterback of the future, selecting the Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

After months of speculation and much of the fanbase promoting a “Tank for Tua” approach to last season, the Dolphins hope the left-handed passer can be the franchise QB they’ve desperately missed.

Tagovailoa, 22, doesn’t come without risk, though. He dislocated his hip in a November game, ending his final college season and hurting his chances of being the top overall pick. He also battled ankle issues before the hip injury.

Last month doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities, and his agent Leigh Steinberg has said his client is healthy and will be ready for training camp.

Here it is, Dolphins fans: the moment you’ve waited years for. pic.twitter.com/UBMLZitPlI — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) April 24, 2020

“He has everything you want in a franchise quarterback,” Steinberg told Local 10. “He has great footwork, tremendous touch on the ball an [he’s] a fiery leader.”

Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals in what has been an unconventional draft held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The draft was supposed to be in Las Vegas.

Tagovailoa burst onto the scene when, as a freshman, he replaced Jalen Hurts in the second half of the national championship game in 2018 to lead Alabama to a comeback win over Georgia.

Tua Tagovailoa calls getting picked by the Dolphins, “a dream come true.” pic.twitter.com/wB2HKTki4Q — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 24, 2020

He went on to be the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American as a sophomore when he passed for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In his injury-shortened junior season, he threw for 2,840 yards, 33 TDs, three INTs in nine starts.

Who is Tua?

Full name: Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa (last name pronounced Tongue-OH-vai-LO-uh)

Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 217 pounds

Dolphins’ 2020 draft picks

1st Round – 3 picks

5th overall – own

18th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

26th overall – Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade

2nd Round – 2 picks

39th overall – own

56th overall – 2019 draft day trade with New Orleans

3rd Round – 1 pick

70th overall – own

4th Round – 1 pick

141st overall – compensatory

5th Round – 3 picks

153rd overall – Kenyan Drake trade

154th overall – Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

173rd overall – Aqib Talib trade

6th Round – 1 pick

185th overall – own

7th Round – 3 picks

227th overall – Evan Boehm trade

246th overall – Jordan Lucas trade

251st overall – compensatory

(Source: Dolphins’ website)