Miami Dolphins draft analysis: Tua Tagovailoa — Hallelujah!

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have selected Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft.

Was it the right move? Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro will be breaking down each of the Dolphins’ first round picks.

Feel free to leave your opinions in the comments section below their analysis.

No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa

WILL MANSO: Hallelujah! The Dolphins didn’t overthink it and got their man. Tank for Tua or not, Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Miami Dolphins franchise.

It’s as simple as this. Tua has every trait you want in a QB. He’s accurate, decisive, a leader and a proven winner. This is a home run pick for the Dolphins.

After all the smokescreens they sent out in the media, the end result is the exact thing the Dolphins needed: a franchise quarterback.

Yes, he has injury concerns, but every medical report came back clean and Tua is a special player.

CLAY FERRARO: Dolphins fans, it was all worth it. Tua is a Dolphin.

OK, maybe not the years of mediocrity and stress and frustration. But the 2019 rebuild could not have fallen any better for the Fins. Despite surprising everybody and winning five games down the stretch, the Dolphins still got the franchise quarterback that they have reportedly coveted for more than a year.

I don’t need to sell you on how good Tua it is. I also don’t need to sell you on the fact that this team needed a franchise quarterback. Sure, the injury history is a question mark. But thankfully, the Dolphins likely had a better read on that than any team, given that they were the team that reportedly chose the doctor for Tua’s medical recheck.

We can dissect all of this down the line. But the bottom line for Dolphins fans is that the wait is over: you’ve got your man.

