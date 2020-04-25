Day 2 of NFL Draft: Brother act lands in Detroit
Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara was drafted with the third pick of the third round. The Lions already have his older brother, Romeo, a defensive end who also went to Notre Dame.
Julian comes off a broken leg against Duke that short-circuited his 2019 season. His brother spent two seasons with the Giants before moving to the Lions.
Notre Dame didn’t have a player taken in the opening round, but since has had three.
