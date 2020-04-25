80ºF

Day 2 of NFL Draft: Brother act lands in Detroit

Julian Okwara #42 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action on defense during a game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 12, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated USC 30-27. (2019 Getty Images)

Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara was drafted with the third pick of the third round. The Lions already have his older brother, Romeo, a defensive end who also went to Notre Dame.

Julian comes off a broken leg against Duke that short-circuited his 2019 season. His brother spent two seasons with the Giants before moving to the Lions.

Notre Dame didn’t have a player taken in the opening round, but since has had three.

