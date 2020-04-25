Day 2 of NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins draft analysis

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins second round of the NFL Draft is ongoing Friday night.

On Thursday, the team selected Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick, used No. 18 on offensive tackle Austin Jackson and No. 30 on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (after trading back from No. 26).

Were these the right moves? Local 10 News’ sports team Will Manso and Clay Ferraro break down the Dolphins’ second-round picks.

MANSO: The Dolphins decided to double up on the offensive line by taking versatile Louisiana-Lafayette lineman Robert Hunt.

I read a lot about Hunt being a very good prospect who could be a steal in round three. Miami clearly felt they couldn’t wait that long.

Hunt is a mauler and can play tackle and guard. He gives the Dolphins another big player to eventually protect Tua Tagovailoa.

Was it a reach? Maybe. But this could pay off in the future in helping Tua develop. It’s hard to knock Miami’s plan to build a strong o-line to protect their franchise QB.

They passed on quality safeties and running backs available to do so, but this I understand the logic.

FERRARO: The Dolphins make another smart, solid pick with offensive lineman Hunt.

While Hunt could play some tackle, he is arguably the best pure guard in this class (with Wirfs projecting as a tackle).

The Fins drafted their franchise QB with their first pick, got him some outside protection with their second pick in the first round (Austin Jackson) and now they’ve added a great interior lineman in Hunt.

Again, this may not be the “sexy” pick that some fans may have hoped for. But there’s still plenty of time to find a running back or other playmakers. Games are won in the trenches. And the Dolphins are building well.

