80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Sports

Day 2 of NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins pick Brandon Jones

Will Manso, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: NFL Draft, Miami Dolphins, Brando Jones
Baylor running back John Lovett (7) falls over Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) on a touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Baylor running back John Lovett (7) falls over Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) on a touchdown run in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Miami Dolphins picks Brandon Jones on Friday during the second day of the NFL Draft.

Jones is the Dolphins No. 70 overall pick in Round 3.

ANALYSIS

FERRARO: It’s a passing league and the Dolphins have bolstered their pass defense in a big way this offseason.

After signing elite cornerback Byron Jones in free agency and drafting another corner, Noah Igbinoghene in round one, they added safety Brandon Jones in Round 3.

The former Texas standout is known for his toughness and intelligence, qualities which are highly valued by Brian Flores and Chris Grier.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: