Day 2 of NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins pick Brandon Jones
The Miami Dolphins picks Brandon Jones on Friday during the second day of the NFL Draft.
Jones is the Dolphins No. 70 overall pick in Round 3.
ANALYSIS
FERRARO: It’s a passing league and the Dolphins have bolstered their pass defense in a big way this offseason.
After signing elite cornerback Byron Jones in free agency and drafting another corner, Noah Igbinoghene in round one, they added safety Brandon Jones in Round 3.
The former Texas standout is known for his toughness and intelligence, qualities which are highly valued by Brian Flores and Chris Grier.
