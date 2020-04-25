Day 2 of NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins draft Raekwon Davis

The Miami Dolphins’ No. 56 pick is former University of Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis.

MANSO: The Dolphins continued the trend of drafting big guys on the line, but this time turning to defense in getting Alabama defensive tackle Davis.

It’s hard to be disappointed about this pick, although I know some Miami fans were hoping the Phins would get a running back here.

Miami will address that later in the draft. The reality is you can find productive running backs in the middle rounds. You won’t find physical specimens like Davis who have produced at the highest level of college football in later rounds.

He was a force inside at Bama and projects to be impactful if he can use his incredible size to his advantage at the pro level. At 6’6” and over 300 pounds, you can see why the Dolphins brass was so impressed with his potential.

This is a perfect Brian Flores pick.

FERRARO: Say it with me: games are won in the trenches. And the Dolphins are beefing up both lines in a big way in this draft.

Davis has great physical gifts and dominated in the Alabama weight room.

Davis’ production on the field didn’t quite match what he did in the weight room, however, so that’s why he was still available in the second round.

Davis reportedly has a good work ethic, so if the Dolphins’ coaches can help him find a way to make those physical gifts translate to elite football skills, they may have a steal.