Day 2 of NFL Draft: Fans contribute to coronavirus pandemic fight

The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)
MIAMI – The NFL will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on Friday of every donation to its fundraiser to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the matching donations by the league at the beginning of Friday night’s broadcast of Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft.

Money raised during the “Draft-a-Thon” will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

Donations will be divided among six charities: the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross; CDC Foundation’s All of Us; and the COVID-19 response funds of Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America and United Way.

The “Draft-a-Thon” had raised more than $4 million by early Friday evening.

