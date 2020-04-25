Day 2 of NFL Draft: Chicago Bears pick Cole Kmet

As if the Chicago Bears don’t have enough tight ends on their roster, they added another with Cole Kmet of Notre Dame. Kmet was the first at his position selected this year, going 43rd overall.

Chicago now has 10 tight ends.

An All-American went soon after as Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., was taken by Tampa Bay at No. 45. Winfield’s dad played against Tom Brady in college, then went on to an outstanding pro career. Now the younger Winfield is a teammate of Brady.

Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool, a native of British Columbia who was so ignored by colleges that he sent out his own tape to schools, went 49th overall to Pittsburgh. It was the Steelers’ initial selection.