Don Shula special will air on Local 10 Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tune into Local 10 on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. for a half-hour special on the life and career of Don Shula.
The legendary Miami Dolphins coach died Monday at 90.
On the show, you’ll see Will Manso’s last interview with Shula, hear Dan Marino’s thoughts on his former coach, plus get reflections from other former players on Shula’s impact on the Dolphins and the South Florida community.
