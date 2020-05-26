Dolphins legend Jason Taylor to host virtual poker tournament for charity

MIAMI – Dolphins great Jason Taylor will host his charity poker tournament tomorrow night from his house. Well, at least via zoom.

"With this current environment we live in, everything is from home," Taylor explained.

The Hall of Fame defensive end is inviting everyone to take part in his first virtual charitable event. As always, Taylor is All-In for Literacy. That’s the name of this event.

He’s raised money over the years for kids in need for reading programs, and it’s even more important in a world disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it creates a challenge for everybody but particularly the kids that needed extra help and needed extra guidance. We’ve been providing that at the reading room in Miramar for over a decade. We had to recreate how are we are still going to make this service available," Taylor said.

Through his foundation, they’re still finding ways to work with kids by using technology. Now, it’s technology that will allow us to see if the football great is any good at poker.

"It’ll be fun either way. I never expect to win these things. I have to let somebody else win. I can’t always win," Taylor joked.

You can still take part in the tournament. The suggested donation is $99 per player and you can visit jasontaylorfoundation.com for more information.

The tournament is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.