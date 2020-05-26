Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says there “definitely” will be an NFL season

MIAMI – Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has made it very clear that he believes the NFL season will go forward.

Ross appeared on CNBC on Tuesday morning.

He said there will “definitely” be a season in 2020.

The question becomes, will there be fans in the stands if the NFL proceeds.

Ross said that the team was putting in place plans to have fans, however, that has not yet been determined.

While the Covid-19 outbreak started in the middle of the season for the NBA, MLS, and NHL, the National Football League was in the offseason when it began.

The NFL was able to move forward with both the start of free agency and a virtual NFL draft.