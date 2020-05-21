Fitzpatrick discusses his beard, offseason work, and Tua

Miami – Ryan Fitzpatrick has been growing out his beard this offseason and preparing for 2020.

Fitzpatrick first addressed his beard, “Ever since they shut down barbershops. There’s only two people in the country that I trust to touch this thing. One is in Tampa, one is in New Jersey, it’s been going ever since everything’s been shut down. The neck hair is out of control, I’m glad you can’t see it.”

Fitzpatrick said he wasn’t surprised that the Dolphins drafted a quarterback with the No. 5 pick.

The veteran said he’s been in this situation before.

He said he wants to be a mentor to the younger quarterbacks.

Fitzpatrick said, “Just try to go in every day and be myself. Even the zoom meetings right now. I go in and try to help them.”

Fitzpatrick likes to teach the younger players his thought process.

Fitzpatrick said of Tua Tagovailoa, “I’m excited for him to be here. I loved watching him play in college. I think he’s going to be an awesome addition to the team for a long time.”