Miami Dolphins to turn Hard Rock Stadium into drive-in movie theater

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are opening up their home and offering South Floridians a way to get out of the house, be entertained and remain safe and socially distant.

The team announced plans for The Outdoor Theaters at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

The plans include an open-air theater and a drive-in theater.

According to the team, featured items would include "classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events."

"We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

Additional amenities include delivery service for food and drinks, and available restrooms.

The drive-in events held inside the stadium can accommodate up to 230 cars, according to the team.

The open-air theater is intended for smaller groups and is located on the south plaza of the stadium complex.

An open date for the theaters has not been announced.

Additional information can be found by clicking here.

MORE: The team released several renderings, which can be seen below.

Hard Rock Stadium Drive-In Rendering (Miami Dolphins)

Hard Rock Stadium Drive-In Rendering (Miami Dolphins)

Hard Rock Stadium Drive-In Rendering (Miami Dolphins)

Hard Rock Stadium Drive-In Rendering (Miami Dolphins)