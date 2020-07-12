Crowder says Heat building family atmosphere inside NBA bubble

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO – The Miami Heat are trying to make their players feel as at-home as possible, while inside the NBA bubble.

The team room features a wall with pictures of the players with their families.

Forward Jae Crowder described the significance of that wall to reporters during a Zoom call on Sunday.

Crowder said, “That has been our safe haven off the court, our room. Obviously, putting up the pictures. It touched me, seeing my daughter on the wall, yesterday. And I’m sure it touched a lot of other players.”

Crowder said the room is also used for fun.

Players were involved in a game of Dominoes and watched the UFC fight Saturday night in their room.

He credits that space with helping the team stay locked in mentally.

Crowder says the team wants to “do what we have to do off the court, to sustain a good camaraderie on it.”