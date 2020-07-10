Heat’s Adebayo and Nunn not with team in Orlando, Dragic says

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Miami Heat hit the practice floor as a team for the first time in four months Friday, but the big story was who was not with them.

Goran Dragic mentioned after practice that the Heat are currently without All-Star Bam Adebayo and rookie Kendrick Nunn.

It had previously been reported that two Heat players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and did not travel with the team to Disney’s Wide World of Sports for the NBA’s restart. Neither Dragic nor the team specifically said Adebayo and Nunn were the players who tested positive, Dragic only saying that they were hoping to get those two back soon so they could be a full team again.

Whichever players did test positive would be eligible to return to the team following a quarantine period and passing multiple COVID-19 tests.