Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King on Davey O’Brien watch list

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is expected to make a big impact this season.

The University of Houston transfer has been named one of the 30 quarterbacks on the Davey O’Brien watch list.

Before coming to South Florida, King threw for 78 touchdowns, 4,295 passing yards, and 1,421 rushing yards at Houston in 22 starts.

The Davey O’Brien award is given every year to the country’s best quarterback.

The Canes are waiting to find out what will happen to their schedule.

Both the PAC-10 and Big 10 have decided to only play conference games this season.

Miami’s game against Michigan State has been cancelled.