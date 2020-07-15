90ºF

Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler noise complaint: ‘That’s why I love Jimmy’

Heat coach impressed by Butler's work ethic

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler makes an uncontested dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO – Every time the Heat have a training camp, new stories seem to emerge about Jimmy Butler’s work ethic.

Before the season, the Heat All-Star was up early in the morning for workouts before the team’s practice.

This inspired other players to follow suit.

As the team moved into the practice bubble in Orlando, there was reportedly a noise complaint against Jimmy Butler’s room. The reason? He was dribbling a basketball and going through a workout.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra loves to hear stories about how hard Butler works.

Spoelstra said Wednesday, “That’s why I love Jimmy. It’s one example. There are many things he brings to the table. He has an unparalleled work ethic. He is a driven basketball player that really wants to help a team compete for a title and he’s willing to do anything.”

Spoelstra praised Butler’s level of discipline.

Spoelstra said, “He’s constantly working to get to another level. That is an act of discipline and he’s exceptional in that area. I mentioned it before we got here. When you go and enter into a circumstance like this where there are some uncertainties, you want to have guys like Jimmy Butler leading your organization.”

Spoelstra also wanted to make it clear that the team did not give players programs, Butler’s decision to dribble in his room, was all his own.

