Butler thinks Heat have mental edge in NBA bubble

ORLANDO – Jimmy Butler likes the Heat’s chances in the NBA bubble.

Butler addressed reporters on Tuesday.

He said, “The best thing about it is everyone’s got to have the same mental edge. Everyone is at the same mental disadvantage. I think we handle this well. People like to say we have a group full of underdogs, say what you will, but we have a group full of really good pros who love to hoop, love to compete, and we’re going to give it our all. Home, away, or neutral here at Disney, you can count of the Miami Heat bringing it.”

As for the social justice component of the NBA’s return. Butler says he won’t wear anything on the back of his jersey, not even his name.

Butler said, “For me, with no message, with no name it going back to who I was and if I wasn’t who I was today, I’m no different than anyone else of color. I want that to be my message. Just because I’m an NBA player everyone has the same rights, no matter what. That’s how I feel about my people of color.”

As for bubble life, Butler says it’s easy, compared to real hardships.

Butler said, “When you really look at what’s important: We do get to eat. We do have a roof over our heads. we do have clothes on our backs.”

Butler said he did consider sitting out, but he feels everyone on the Miami Heat is fighting for equality and he enjoys hearing everyone’s stories.