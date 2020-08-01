78ºF

Sports

Marlins season set to resume Tuesday in Baltimore

Team set to return

David Lang, Executive Producer

Tags: marlins
FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, celebrates a 5-2 win with teammates following a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar, right, celebrates a 5-2 win with teammates following a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. The Marlins coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 23, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Major League Baseball has announced that the Miami Marlins season will begin again on Tuesday.

The team had more than a dozen players test positive for Covid-19 and have not played since last Sunday.

MLB announced that the Marlins will play a four-game series with the Orioles starting on Tuesday.

The series will last Aug. 4-Aug. 6. One of the games will be a double-header.

The Marlins will serve as the home team for two of the games.

The team now has the difficult task of updating a roster that can field a competitive team.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: