Marlins season set to resume Tuesday in Baltimore

MIAMI – Major League Baseball has announced that the Miami Marlins season will begin again on Tuesday.

The team had more than a dozen players test positive for Covid-19 and have not played since last Sunday.

MLB announced that the Marlins will play a four-game series with the Orioles starting on Tuesday.

The series will last Aug. 4-Aug. 6. One of the games will be a double-header.

The Marlins will serve as the home team for two of the games.

The team now has the difficult task of updating a roster that can field a competitive team.