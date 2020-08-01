Marlins season set to resume Tuesday in Baltimore
Team set to return
MIAMI – Major League Baseball has announced that the Miami Marlins season will begin again on Tuesday.
The team had more than a dozen players test positive for Covid-19 and have not played since last Sunday.
MLB announced that the Marlins will play a four-game series with the Orioles starting on Tuesday.
The series will last Aug. 4-Aug. 6. One of the games will be a double-header.
The Marlins will serve as the home team for two of the games.
The team now has the difficult task of updating a roster that can field a competitive team.
