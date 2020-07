MIAMI – The 18 Miami Marlins players who tested positive for COVID-19 will now take buses back to South Florida to begin a quarantine period, per a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN first reported the details.

The players will not return to their homes, but will instead enter a single isolation site until they pass the necessary protocols to leave.

The rest of the team will remain in a Philadelphia hotel through the weekend while Major League Baseball determines where they will play next.

The team hasn’t played since Sunday, but a source confirms that another player tested positive on Friday.