Another Marlins player tests positive for COVID-19; team remains in Philly

One more Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, Local 10 News has learned.

The positive result Thursday brings the total to 17 Miami players who have tested positive for the virus, and as many as 19 total members of the Marlins’ traveling group.

The team expected the positive result this morning because the player had been contact-traced to having been around one of the other players who had tested positive.

The Marlins did another round of testing on Thursday morning, and the hope is this will be the final positive test. Those new results should be back by Friday morning.

In the meantime, the team will stay in Philadelphia for, at least, another night. They have now been in Philadelphia for over a week since arriving to play an opening weekend series against the Phillies.

The Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak has put their season on hold. While the team may return to action next Tuesday, there is still a strong possibility that the pause will last even longer.

Major League Baseball is investigating how the Marlins’ outbreak started and how it can learn from it to avoid it happening to other teams.