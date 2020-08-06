Miami’s Jim Morris headed to College Baseball Hall of Fame

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami coaching great Jim Morris is going into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris, who was the national coach of the year when he led the Hurricanes to national championships in 1999 and 2001, will be enshrined as part of a virtual ceremony later this month.

Jason Varitek (Georgia Tech) and Paul Molitor (Minnesota) are among the players being inducted in the Class of 2020.

Morris retired in 2018 as one of only 12 coaches from all levels of college baseball with over 1,500 wins. He made 32 straight trips to the NCAA tournament from 1985 to 2016, including his time at Georgia Tech.

“There is perhaps no more fitting honor for Coach Morris than to be named a member of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame,” Miami Director of Athletics Blake James said in a statement. “Coach is college baseball. ... While coach Morris is synonymous with the University of Miami for his success on the field, he was so much more than that to our University.”

More information about the virtual ceremony will be released soon at www.collegebaseballhall.org, organizers say.

The full class can be seen here.