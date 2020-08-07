Reports: Florida Panthers Parting Ways With GM

Sunrise – It appears the Panthers are heading in a different direction.

Moments after the team’s season-ending loss in game 4 of their playoff series to the Islanders, multiple reports now say that the team will let go of General Manager Dale Tallon. Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest first reported the news, which has since been confirmed by Sportsnet.

The Panthers made three playoff appearances during Tallon’s ten years in charge. But the team is still in search of its first playoff series victory since 1996.

Local 10 has reached out to the Panthers and are awaiting official word.

The Panthers lost 5-1 in game 4 against the Islanders on Friday.