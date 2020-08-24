Miami Dolphins to host limited fans for 2020 home opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the Miami Dolphins home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 20 when the Fins face the Buffalo Bills.

“When we started the process back in March of exploring what a socially-distanced stadium could look like, we made the health and safety of everyone the first priority; knowing that if we felt that we couldn’t make it safe, we simply wouldn’t have fans,” Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “We’re happy that our elected officials recognize the attention to detail and diligence that we’ve put into creating a safe environment and that they made the decision to move forward with a 13,000-capacity stadium at this time.”

Policies for the 2020 season will include:

· GBAC Star certification

· Socially distanced seating clusters

· All fans and stadium employees will be required to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking

· Upgrading Air Conditioning filters from Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) 10 to MERV 14 (Hospital Grade)

· Mobile touchless entry with more points of entries and exits to help avoid bottlenecks at ingress/egress

· Staggered gate entry with entry times listed on game tickets

· Cashless experience for food service, parking and retail

· New walk through metal detectors with touchless security screening to allow fans to keep all items in their pockets for faster entry

· 1 metal detector for every 104 fans vs 1 metal detector for every 394 fans in 2019

· Changing from manual to contactless toilets and faucets

· No smoking inside the stadium or helixes

· No tailgating for 2020 season with parking lots open two hours before kickoff instead of four hours

Season ticket members will have first priority to purchase tickets to games at Hard Rock Stadium based on their tenure.

All fans will go through a touchless security scan upon entry, and food, beverage, parking and retail will all be cashless, with payments being accepted through in-app mobile and credit card options.

Team officials said deposits are currently being accepted for suites and single-game ticket information will be made available at a later date.