Ryan Fitzpatrick sees continued growth in Tua Tagovailoa

DAVIE, Fla. – Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to both compete with and mentor Tua Tagovailoa.

The veteran quarterback talked to reporters on Monday and addressed the rookie’s progress.

Fizpatrick said that often times, what members of the media are looking for out of the young quarterback is different from what matters in the quarterback room at Dolphins camp.

Fizpatrick said, “I just like to see progress and sometimes it’s not necessarily a completion, but it’s the thought process and making sure the ball is going to the right spot at the right time. Sometimes there’s not going to be --- some thing are not going to look pretty, but it’s the right decision and that’s , for me, a step in the right direction. Sometimes you’re going to see a long touchdown or something and it wasn’t necessarily the right play, so you guys are going to laud it, but maybe it wasn’t what we’re trying to get done.”

Fitzpatrick is focusing on how the rookie out of Alabama handles adversity.

He said, “I just like to see first of all, confidence; and if you make a mistake, get out there, put it behind you and go play the next play. I like that a lot about him.”

In addition, Fitzpatrick wants to see if Tagovailoa is growing in his decision-making.

Fitzpatrick said, “Just the progression of is he going to the right place? Is he going on time? We’re making a lot of progress in that area, too. I think that’s the offense in general, and everybody getting a better grasp of it as we’re moving forward. "

Tagovailoa has embraced Fitzpatrick’s experience and knowledge. For his first news conference of Training Camp, Tagovailoa showed up wearing a No. 14 Fitzpatrick jersey.