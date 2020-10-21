Flores confirms that Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for the Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. – It is officially Tua time.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed on Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The team has a bye week before hosting the Rams on Nov. 1.

Flores was not thrilled that the news about his decision was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, before he had the opportunity to address the team. Many players found out on social media. Flores said that is something that he will address with his players.

Flores praised the work that Tagovailoa has been doing behind the scenes as part of the decision.

Flores said, “I think he’s practiced well. He works hard in meetings and walkthroughs. I think he has a rapport with his teammates.”

As for the decision itself, Flores said, “We feel like that’s the best thing for the team. It was not an easy decision for me, or for us an organization.”

Flores had high praise for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick who is moving to the backup role.

Flores said, “He’s made an impact on Tua and a lot of players on this team. I have a great respect for him. That made this decision very tough. But as a team, we felt this was the best thing to do for our team moving forward is go with Tua.”

Flores was asked if having the extra time with the bye week was a factor in his choice, he said “I don’t think it hurts.”

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft.

The former Alabama quarterback had offseason hip surgery, but has since recovered.

Tagovailoa played in his first game action on Sunday during garbage time against the Jets.

The rookie completed his first two NFL passes.