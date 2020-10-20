It’s Tua Time: Dolphins to make switch at quarterback to rookie Tagovailoa

DAVIE, Fla. – It’s officially Tua Time in South Florida.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who, let’s be honest, is never wrong, the Miami Dolphins will be starting rookie quarterback Tua Tagovaiola when they come out of their Week 7 bye.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year, and since then it hasn’t been a matter of if, but when Tua would take over for the Dolphins under center.

During Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Tagovailoa got his first taste of NFL action.

He threw and completed his only two passes, but it was enough to get his feet wet in the league that many hope he calls home for the next couple decades.

Now Tua will be the Dolphins (3-3) starting quarterback when they host the Los Angeles Rams (4-2) on Sunday, Nov. 1 and if all goes according to plan, for the remainder of his career.

It’s also possible that we will now get to see whatever a 13,000-fan sellout looks like at Hard Rock Stadium, as fans have been chomping at the bit to get a look at the college superstar.