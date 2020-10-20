This Dan Marino license plate could be coming to a car near you

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s been a while since Dan Marino led the Dolphins on a touchdown drive, but you may soon be able to drive with the legendary quarterback hitched to your set of wheels.

Yes, a Dan Marino license plate has been approved, with proceeds going to the Dan Marino Foundation’s programs for young adults with autism and other disabilities.

An image of the Florida plate was revealed Tuesday.

“In order for the plate to be produced, we must pre-sell 3,000 vouchers at $33 each ($25 will directly benefit the Dan Marino Foundation),” the foundation says on its website. “Once we reach this goal, the plate will be produced and you will be notified by the Department of Motor Vehicles that your plate is ready.”

For more information, and to place an order, you can visit MarinoCampusLicensePlate.com.

The foundation says that the first 1,000 people who order the voucher will be entered into a drawing for one of 10 footballs signed by Marino.

Dan and Claire Marino started the foundation shortly after their son Michael’s autism diagnosis in 1992.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that introduced dozens of new specialty Florida license plates, including the Marino one.

The state has 122 specialty license plates for a particular cause or charity. Drivers pay an added annual fee that ranges between $15 and $25, which goes to the benefiting organization.

“This is a great looking plate that we hope both fans of Dan Marino and supporters of the Dan Marino Foundation and the Unique Abilities movement will pre-order for their cars or motorcycles, as well as drivers that just want a unique looking plate,” said Mary Partin, CEO of the Dan Marino Foundation. “The pre-order process is easy, and every purchase brings us closer to the required sale of 3,000 plates”.

Sorry Dolfans, it’s a still little too early for that Tua Tagovailoa plate.