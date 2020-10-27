Miami Sports Pod - Tua takes over

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – 1:00 Clay surprising at the timing of the QB change

3:00 Fitz is the same guy he’s always been

5:00 AFC East could still be in play

6:20 This is not a locker room issue

9:30 Will --- Fitz is lucky to have started a game this season

12:00 Tua healthy is better than Fitz

14:00 If Tua is himself, Rams game could be a good start

15:00 Tua healthy gives them the best chance to win

17:00 How do you lose a locker room with a player as talented as Tua?

22:00 Brian Flores doesn’t make decisions based on media