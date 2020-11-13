Marlins hire Kim Ng as MLB’s first female GM

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are hiring Kim Ng, making her the first female general manager in Major League Baseball history — and believed to be the first among North America’s major men’s professional sports leagues.

The team announced the move Friday morning.

Ng (pronounced ANG) is set to be introduced at a virtual news conference on Monday.

Ng, 51, has a combined 21 years of experience in the front offices for the Chicago White Sox (1990-96), New York Yankees (1998-2001), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2002-11).

She had spent the past nine years as MLB’s Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations.

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng said in a release from the team. “We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success

“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals. My goal is now to bring Championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”

Last month the Marlins parted way with their longtime general manager Mike Hill.

“On behalf of Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.