Marlins parting ways with President of Baseball Operations Mike Hill

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. and Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill pose for a photograph during a news conference announcing the signing of the top Cuban prospects.
MIAMi – The Miami Marlins have just come off one of the most surprising and successful seasons in team history.

That isn’t stopping them from making a major move in the front office.

The Marlins and President of Baseball Operations Mike Hill are parting ways, team CEO Derek Jeter confirmed to reporters on Sunday.

The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Jeter also said that Dan Greenlee will be promoted from Director of Player Personnel to Assistant General Manager. He will join Brian Chattin, who is also an AGM for Miami.

More changes and role shifts are expected inside the Marlins front office, Jeter said.

Hill had been with the Marlins for nearly two decades, joining the team back in 2002.

During his tenue with the team, Hill worked in several roles, including General Manager and Vice President of Baseball Operations.

Hill signed a contract extension with the Marlins and then-owner Jeffrey Loria in 2015, a deal that expired following the 2020 season.

